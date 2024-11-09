Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $282.75 and last traded at $282.75, with a volume of 3039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $274.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,400,000 after buying an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,407,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46,877 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after buying an additional 56,416 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,904,000 after acquiring an additional 42,654 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

