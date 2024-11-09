Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VNQ opened at $95.89 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.51 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

