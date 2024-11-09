Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,711,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $420,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $624.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $584.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.05. The stock has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $433.80 and a 52-week high of $626.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

