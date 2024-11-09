Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Holistic Planning LLC

Holistic Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Holistic Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $314,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 75,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VYM stock opened at $132.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.11. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $101.53 and a 12-month high of $132.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

