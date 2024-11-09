Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,622,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $408.08. The company had a trading volume of 895,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,801. The firm has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $282.59 and a fifty-two week high of $408.73.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.