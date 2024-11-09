Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $202,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,646,000 after purchasing an additional 211,575 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,381,000 after acquiring an additional 70,828 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $407.84 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $282.59 and a 1 year high of $408.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $383.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

