Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,842 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.2% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $160,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 100,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

