Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Stake Lowered by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $73.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.31. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $67.30 and a 52 week high of $83.97.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.