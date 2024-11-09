Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08, reports. The firm had revenue of $47.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VNDA stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $302.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.75.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 287,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.