Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Purchased by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,294,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 67,561 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $15,806,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.