Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.32 ($2.43) and traded as high as GBX 189 ($2.46). Value and Indexed Property Income shares last traded at GBX 184 ($2.40), with a volume of 261 shares traded.

Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 186.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 186.90. The company has a market capitalization of £77.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,016.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 22.47.

Value and Indexed Property Income Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Value and Indexed Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,222.22%.

Value and Indexed Property Income Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

