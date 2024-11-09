US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Barclays

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on USFD. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.82.

USFD stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.89. 2,016,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. US Foods has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $67.79. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $56.21.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 87.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in US Foods by 332.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

