Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as low as $1.41. Urban One shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 52,477 shares changing hands.

Urban One Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $76.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.74 million during the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 22.45%.

Insider Transactions at Urban One

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

In other Urban One news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,389.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 32.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Further Reading

