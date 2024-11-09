Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $85.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UPST. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Upstart Stock Up 46.0 %

Shares of Upstart stock traded up $25.53 on Friday, reaching $81.00. The stock had a trading volume of 39,961,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792,123. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40. Upstart has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.97.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $128,894.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,985.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $51,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 343,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,261.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $128,894.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,985.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,959 shares of company stock valued at $13,724,175. 18.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Upstart by 63.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 725,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after buying an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 1,792.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 277,896 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 4,087.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 227,688 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Upstart by 349.1% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 189,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 147,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 442.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 120,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

