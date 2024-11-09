United Bank Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

United Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 64,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $101.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.67 and a 1-year high of $101.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

