United Bank Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

United Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,023 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in Mondelez International by 6,311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 231.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,124 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.7 %

MDLZ opened at $66.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.18 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.