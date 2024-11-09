United Bank Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

United Bank lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 141,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,451,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,297,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 31,797 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $5,380,688.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,897,483.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 31,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $5,380,688.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,897,483.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,597 shares of company stock worth $53,268,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

View Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $167.73 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The company has a market capitalization of $395.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.08 and a 200 day moving average of $168.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.