United Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

United Bank raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 23.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 27.2% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 59,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.76 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 127.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.