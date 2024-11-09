uniQure’s (QURE) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QURE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of uniQure stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 791,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,579. The stock has a market cap of $379.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. uniQure has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. Analysts forecast that uniQure will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 381.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,929,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 11.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 109,740 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 16.3% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 744,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 104,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 736,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 133.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 350,291 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

