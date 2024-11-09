UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Veracyte stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -243.20 and a beta of 1.67. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $41.43.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.81 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. Veracyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Leite sold 5,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $163,164.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,461.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Leite sold 5,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $163,164.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,461.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $182,244.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,903.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,125. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,384,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,649,000 after purchasing an additional 266,660 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 23.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,697,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,779,000 after buying an additional 509,340 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 67.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after acquiring an additional 500,020 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,115,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 353,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 934,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,244 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

