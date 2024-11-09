U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.55 and traded as high as $6.50. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 111,788 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

U.S. Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Gold

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Gold stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.51% of U.S. Gold worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

