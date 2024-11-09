Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller Sells 3,000 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.72, for a total transaction of $1,808,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,504. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TYL traded up $7.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $623.22. 287,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $590.22 and a 200 day moving average of $539.16. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $397.80 and a one year high of $631.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.61, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

