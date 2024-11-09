Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CEO Sells 6,250 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total value of $3,786,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,436,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $7.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $623.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,266. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.80 and a 12-month high of $631.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $590.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $251,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 252,047.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 307,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,564,000 after purchasing an additional 307,498 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,501,000 after acquiring an additional 70,801 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 179.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 107,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,799,000 after buying an additional 69,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 424,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,622,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

