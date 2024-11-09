Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.92 and last traded at $90.46, with a volume of 33649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.55.

Twilio Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Transactions at Twilio

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,054.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,737 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,581.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,749,556 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,665,000 after acquiring an additional 140,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Twilio by 11.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,396,000 after buying an additional 224,040 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 70.0% during the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,098,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 30.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,813,000 after buying an additional 311,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 736.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,391 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

