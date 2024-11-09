Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.96, but opened at $30.94. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $30.44, with a volume of 20,884,943 shares traded.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 15.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $92,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,315.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 27,846 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $632,104.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,395.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $92,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,315.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733 over the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

