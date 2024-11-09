Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.96, but opened at $30.94. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $30.44, with a volume of 20,884,943 shares traded.
Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 15.2 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Trump Media & Technology Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.