Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EDIT. Bank of America raised Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $257.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.01.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a negative net margin of 340.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,483,000 after buying an additional 93,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,459,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after buying an additional 223,012 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 174,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 314,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 116,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

