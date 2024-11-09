Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Chairman Steve Louis Brown Acquires 19,350 Shares

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) Chairman Steve Louis Brown acquired 19,350 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $253,872.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 722,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,027.84. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of TRIN stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.55. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $15.44.
Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 226,919 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 527.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 212,353 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $2,022,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 11.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 804,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 82,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
