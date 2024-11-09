Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Down 4% – What’s Next?

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 126,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 32,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Tremor International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $573.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

