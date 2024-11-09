TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

TransUnion has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years. TransUnion has a payout ratio of 9.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TransUnion to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $106.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.84. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $113.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $239,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,710.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $239,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,710.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,277.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $961,407. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

