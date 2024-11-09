Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 8,441 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,061,277,000 after purchasing an additional 600,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after buying an additional 809,605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,695,000 after buying an additional 2,390,137 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,273,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,013,000 after acquiring an additional 494,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,964,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,256,000 after acquiring an additional 88,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,988. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

