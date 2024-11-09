Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 5,875 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley makes up about 1.7% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc owned 0.07% of W. R. Berkley worth $16,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,801,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 205.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 68,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 46,125 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth $3,245,000. CHB Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $44.88 and a 52-week high of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

