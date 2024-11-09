Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 985 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,520,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,102. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $190.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.47 and a 200-day moving average of $144.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.