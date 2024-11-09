Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up about 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $12,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,726,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.54. The stock had a trading volume of 59,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,302. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $124.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.