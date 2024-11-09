Tompkins Financial Corp Has $891,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 23,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 251,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 140,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. 2,167,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,167. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $21.70.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

