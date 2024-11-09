Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 510.9% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 136,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $13,776,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,982,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,725,772. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.05. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

