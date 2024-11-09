Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and traded as low as $4.10. Tilly’s shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 47,172 shares trading hands.

TLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tilly’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a market cap of $123.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 17.5% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,976,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

