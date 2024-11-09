Tillman Hartley LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Tillman Hartley LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,257,000 after buying an additional 328,266 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,862,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,954,000 after buying an additional 291,976 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,593,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,377,000 after acquiring an additional 316,909 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,540,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,939,000 after acquiring an additional 128,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 2,456,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after acquiring an additional 120,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.24. 3,429,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,950. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.