Tillman Hartley LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tillman Hartley LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 5.4% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $18,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,726 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,704 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,194,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,605,000 after acquiring an additional 309,701 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,924,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,867,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,006,000 after purchasing an additional 140,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.44. 1,614,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,565. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.14 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average is $77.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

