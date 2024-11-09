Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $173.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $171.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRI. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Shares of TRI opened at $168.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $129.02 and a one year high of $176.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.72.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

