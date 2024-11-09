Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $11.16 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 4.6% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $266,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $221,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.2% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total value of $170,948.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,265.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.16, for a total value of $3,385,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,645,075.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total transaction of $170,948.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,265.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,298 shares of company stock worth $13,372,661. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $355.51 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.32. The company has a market cap of $222.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $329.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $329.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.