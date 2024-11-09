The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $289,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in TJX Companies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,099 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $117.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

