The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $201.86 and last traded at $199.37, with a volume of 47279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Compass Point lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.98.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $218,778.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,929,359.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,299.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $218,778.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,929,359.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,279 shares of company stock worth $2,442,673. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

