The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $218,778.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,929,359.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,279 shares of company stock worth $2,442,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $203.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.98. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.56 and a 52 week high of $205.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

