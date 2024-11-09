The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.
The InterGroup Stock Down 1.3 %
The InterGroup stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.32. The InterGroup has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $28.85.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The InterGroup
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
