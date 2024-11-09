The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

The InterGroup Stock Down 1.3 %

The InterGroup stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.32. The InterGroup has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The InterGroup

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Free Report ) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 15.64% of The InterGroup worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

