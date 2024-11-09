The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.12 and traded as low as $17.78. The India Fund shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 177,714 shares traded.

The India Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in The India Fund by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 12,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

