The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.04.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $405.90 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.79 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The company has a market capitalization of $403.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $395.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.