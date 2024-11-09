The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Increased by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 42.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,642,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Home Depot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.04.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HD opened at $405.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $395.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $403.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.79 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.