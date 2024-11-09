The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Cut by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 3.3% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $9,912,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 57.2% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $206,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $589.35 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.66 and a fifty-two week high of $598.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $507.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.47. The company has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total value of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,390 shares of company stock worth $6,656,119 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.