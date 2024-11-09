The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $2,374.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $2,332.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $900.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,351.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,947.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,641.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $453.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.86% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,392.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

