The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 0.7% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,109. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

